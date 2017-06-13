Govt. open to CBI probe into Jishnu Pranoy’s death

more-in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government was open to a CBI probe into the mysterious death of first year B.Tech student Jishnu Pranoy.

Jishnu was found hanging in a hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pambady in Thrissur in January.

Jishnu's father K.P. Ashokan had met him and that "he had demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI,” Mr. Vijayan told journalists in Kozhikode.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had no objection to the CBI taking over the case, and that this was informed to Mr. Ashokan and to the State police chief.

Mr. Ashokan had given a memorandum to police chief T.P. Senkumar, seeking a CBI probe into Jishnu's death.

Also Read Jishnu’s family calls off fast

A special police team that probed the death had arraigned Nehru College of Education and Charitable Trust chairman and managing trustee P. Krishna Das and four others, including Vice Principal of the college N. K. Sakthivel as accused in the case. They have been charged with abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, forgery for the purpose of cheating and causing hurt. However, Jishnu’s family had demanded that the police slap murder charges against the accused.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court had rejected the government plea to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Mr. Das. Mr. Sakthivel was arrested at a farm house near Coimbatore by the Kerala police in April.

Also Read Jishnu death: efforts on to retrieve CCTV footage

On the bomb attack on the CPI M) district headquarters early on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the motive for the act was to kill party's district secretary P. Mohanan. Political parties should ensure that they don't violate the pact reached at the all-party peace meeting that they would not indulge in attacking party offices. The police would take stern action against those involved in rioting, Mr. Vijayan said.