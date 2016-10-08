Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar writes to Centre

Voicing deep concern over the move to permit commercial cultivation of GM mustard, the Kerala government has invoked the issues of federal rights, health hazards, environmental impact, loss of diversity, and trade loss to call for a ban on genetically engineered crops in the country.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has written to the Centre, calling for consultation with the States before promoting technologies with the potential to impact agriculture and farmers, besides food, biodiversity, environment, and trade. Pointing out that the country’s self-reliance in edible oil production had been compromised by flawed trade policies, he said GM technology could not be expected to reverse the situation.

In a representation to Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, he said the GM hybrid mustard was being promoted as a more productive crop and a solution to the growing oil import crisis in India.

“But this variety is actually less productive than at least five different varieties or hybrids already in the market. Moreover, this technology that uses three different genes inserted unnaturally into the plant is potentially harmful and has serious bio-safety concerns. It could even wipe out all the indigenous varieties in India.”

GM crops, he warned, would impair the country’s shift to organic farming.