Forecast of 69 p.c. deficit in November and December: Minister E. Chandrasekharan.

All the 14 districts of Kerala have been declared drought-hit by the government.

This was announced by Minister for Revenue, E. Chandrasekharan in the Assembly on Monday while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion moved by V. S. Sivakumar of Congress.

“There is a deficit 34 per cent rainfall in the State during the South West monsoon. During the North East monsoon, it is projected that we will have a deficit of 69 per cent rainfall even if 90 to 100 per cent rainfall is received in November and December. The State Disaster Management Authority, at its meeting under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 28, has decided to declare the entire State as drought-hit,” he said.

Moratorium on farm loan

A moratorium will come into effect on the agricultural loan taken by the farmers. The government will seek central aid to overcome the crisis. The District Collectors have been given a 26-point guideline to be followed for drought-relief, the Minister has said.