As a multi-hazard prone State, Kerala is embarking on a project to strengthen the network of emergency operations centres at the State and district-level and bolster its community-based disaster risk reduction initiatives through local bodies.

The State Disaster Management Plan 2016 approved by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) last week seeks to establish a decentralised disaster mitigation and emergency response mechanism. The plan proposes a network of early warning and monitoring systems.

Of the 39 hazards that the State is prone to, 17 are natural and 22 induced by human activities. Floods are the most common of the natural hazards in Kerala. According to the plan, an area of 679.5 sq km in 75 taluks is susceptible to floods, with the vulnerable population estimated to be 77.95 lakh.

As many as 27.99 lakh people in an area of 5,619.7 sq km spread over 50 taluks are susceptible to landslips while 3.13 lakh people in 24 taluks are exposed to the threat posed by coastal hazards.

The State has taken up a project to strengthen the SDMA and District Disaster Management Authorities and efforts are on to strengthen the District Emergency Operations Centres. The SDMA is implementing a proposal to establish a VHF radio network, VSAT connectivity, satellite phones, and HF radio sets to link disaster management agencies.