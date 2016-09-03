CM announces initiatives including mega housing project on Onam eve

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced on the eve of 'Onam' festival a slew of initiatives including a mega-housing project for Kerala's homeless and landless, but criticised the Centre for ‘nearly neglecting’ the ‘jobless Gulf returnee’-crisis despite reminders that the disturbing trend will hit the state's economy and remittances into India.

Owing to falling crude oil prices and the consequent drastic reduction in spending by Gulf nations, many Indians, mainly from Kerala, have lost jobs there and have been returning home. This perturbing phenomenon is happening at a time when Kerala’s public debt has ballooned to over Rs 1.35 lakh crore, or Rs 56,400 crore more than the level of Rs 78,600 crore in 2011. Non-resident remittances, including from the Gulf, are crucial for Kerala as it account for over Rs 1 lakh crore, or over a quarter of the Kerala’s gross state domestic product.

Acknowledging that the ‘jobless Gulf returnee’-crisis will hit Kerala the most, Vijayan told reporters that the fall in remittances will have an impact on the country’s economy as well. The chief minister said the state government had sent repeated reminders to the Centre to formulate a rehabilitation package to help the affected in tiding over the crisis. Pointing out that the Centre has not responded to his satisfaction, Vijayan said, his government, however, will take adequate measures to address the situation.

On the issue of entry of women in religious places, he did not give a direct answer but said it was important that the government keeps away from any religious matters. He dismissed allegations of differences between CPI and CPI (M) in the state, saying if at all there are any problems, they will be resolved through discussions. Vijayan side-stepped a question on similarities between his style of working and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his (Vijayan’s) working style was the same when he was a minister in the state government in the 1990s. Vijayan also rejected allegations that incidents of violence have increased since he took over as chief minister. He said his government is taking measures including a ‘food and nutrition’ programme for the welfare of tribals and dalits. To counter the drug menace and the influence of the ‘drug mafia’, he said de-addiction centres will be set up in all districts.

PROJECT LIFE

On the occasion to mark the completion of 100 days in office, Vijayan announced ‘Project LIFE -- Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment’. “Houses will be built within five years for two lakh homeless and landless families. This project will benefit six lakh people.” Government funds, contributions from non-government organisations and the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of private firms will be mobilised for the purpose.

He said if three cents (100 cents make an acre) are allocated per family for constructing independent houses, it will require around Rs 6,000 acres, a huge parcel of land in the densely populated small state with a land shortage. Therefore, housing complexes will be built instead for the purpose as the project will then need only 1140 acres.

Project LIFE will be launched this year on November 1 (the day Kerala was created in 1956). Social security schemes will be initiated in housing complexes in addition to skill training for adults. There will also be an emphasis on financial empowerment and means to livelihood, the chief minister said, adding that the pilot project aims to complete houses for 600 families within a year.

GREEN KERALA

Vijayan also announced a ‘Green Kerala’ project aimed at clearing and removing waste from all the water bodies in the state. It will also include disposal of solid waste to increase the land under cultivation. The ‘clean through green’ project will use the cleaned up land for vegetable cultivation to help the state in achieving self-sufficiency in agriculture. Funds from the Centre, state government and private firms will be used to implement the project, he said.

In other future programmes, he said it will include Kochi-Palakkad Hitech Industrial Corridor, Rs 12,000 crore for infrastructure projects, Rs 1,000 crore for revamping education (where 1,000 schools will meet international standards), launching the Water Metro in October 2018 and the Kochi-Mangalore GAIL pipeline in November 2018, operationalising Kannur airport (what will then be India’s largest airport) in April 2017 and a multi-purpose stadium each in all 14 districts.