Targeting BJP and the RSS for the violence in politically volatile Kannur district in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the party and its outfits were “deliberately” causing breach of peace in the northern district.

However, Mr. Vijayan made it clear that the government had an open mind on holding an all party peace meeting in Kannur and later, if necessary, at the state level as demanded by the Congress led UDF Opposition.

“An all party meeting will be called in Kannur. But first let us convene a district level meeting or peace and later, if necessary, a state level meeting can be held,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan made the statement while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion on the situation in Kannur, which witnessed a series of political clashes between CPI(M), heading the ruling front, and BJP after the LDF government came to power four months ago.

The lone BJP member, O. Rajagopal, welcomed government’s “sentiments” and said it should be made a reality. BJP wanted peace to prevail in the area. The frequent clashes in the district had dented the state’s image outside, he said.

However, it was the responsibility of the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister to bring peace in the region and they should take “sincere” efforts in this regard, he said, adding, it was a fact that violence increases in the region whenever the LDF comes to power, Mr. Rajagopal said.

“It is also a fact that there is no party which has not become a victim of the CPI(M)’s violence of politics in the state”, he said.

Asserting that the government had taken all necessary steps to check violence, Mr, Vijayan, who holds the Home portfolio, said law and order situation in the district was “under control.”

He also sought the cooperation and support of all parties to bring peace in the area.

“Unfortunately, the attitude of RSS has created this situation in Kannur and BJP and saffron outfits were deliberately creating trouble,” Mr. Vijayan added.

“RSS is making bombs and arms for fomenting tension in the area. Even people have been brought from outside the district for creating violence,” he charged.

Rejecting the opposition charge that seven political murders had taken place in Kannur since his government came to power, Mr. Vijayan said only “five were political murders.”

The Chief Minister, who hails from Kannur, also dismissed the charge that the district had become a “land of violence” and said it was only a “propaganda.”

The government was taking all initiatives to bring peace and police was acting “impartially”, he said.

Regional level peace meeting were also were being held. But, unfortunately, BJP and RSS have not cooperated so far, he said.

A special Control room has been opened at two places in the district — Kuthuparambu and Thalassery, considered to be sensitive. Bomb and dog squads were also in the area conducting searches.

Mr. Vijayan also exhorted that people of all political parties should change their mindset and shed the attitude of enmity and violence and instead work for peace and development.

Seeking leave for the motion, K.C. Joseph (Congress), who also hails from Kannur, said the district had witnessed seven political murders after the LDF came to power and blamed both CPI(M) and BJP for the violence.

Stating that both the parties were “two sides of the same coin”, he requested them to shed the attitude of “an eye for an eye.”

Hitting out at the BJP and CPI(M), Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said leaders of these parties were “encouraging violence” through their statements.

However, he welcomed the political process announced by the Chief Minister, but staged a walkout along with other UDF members in protest against the ineffective attitude of police in checking violence.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy wanted Mr. Vijayan to announce the date for the proposed all party meet and said “whole state looks forward to have peace in the area.”

A UDF delegation had met Mr. Vijayan on Tuesday and appealed to him to convene an all-party meeting to work out a strategy to end political violence in Kannur, where CPI(M) and BJP workers were killed earlier this month.