The Union Home Ministry on Thursday sought a report from the Kerala government on the killing of BJP activist Remith in Kannur district.

The State government has been asked to provide details of the incident and the steps taken to nab those responsible for the crime.

The Ministry has also asked the State to inform it about the steps taken for the security of political workers, sources said.

Remith was hacked to death at Pinarayi near Thalassery on Wednesday morning.