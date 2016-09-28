: State president of the Kerala Dalit Federation (KDF) P. Ramabhadran said here on Monday that the outward show of concern for Dalits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the national council meeting of the BJP in Kozhikode was nothing but a ruse to garner Dalit votes.

Mr. Ramabhadran was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a State leadership meeting of the KDF. He said neither Mr. Modi nor BJP president Amit Shah had anything to cite in what way the Centre or the governments of BJP-ruled States had done for the uplift of Dalits.

“It was while Mr. Modi was delivering his speech at Kozhikode that a pregnant Dalit woman and her family were attacked by an upper caste mob for failing to dispose of the carcass of a cow in Gujarat,” he said.