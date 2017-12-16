KC(M)’s left tilt to the fore at meet

more-in

The three-day Mahasammelan of the Kerala Congress(M) concluded here on Saturday dropping a clear hint that its preferred destination was the Left but made it clear that it had not made any final decision in this regard.

“We will make our declaration on the subject without delay,” said party chairman K.M. Mani at a media briefing after a leaders’ conclave.

He released a document ‘Agricultural policy- a draft document’ adopted at the conclave. Terming it a charter of demands, Mr. Mani said it would be the basis for discussions for the future course of action.

He said the party would cooperate with those who supported the document, but would be careful in choosing partners.

Farmers’ interests

Reacting to a question, Mr. Mani said rather than coalition relationships or political partnerships, the need of the hour was the establishment of a common platform and unity of various organisations, based on farmers’ interests.

“This can be established beyond coalition interests,” he said.

To another question, he said the issue of entry into a political coalition was on the agenda but the party would not do anything in haste.

About Chief Minister

Mr. Mani said he had a “soft corner” for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who “spoke less and never hurt people through his words” but differed with him on the administrative front.

The party’s uneasy relationship with its former ally UDF was repeated at the media interaction.

When asked about party vice chairman’s comment about ‘backstabbing’ at Friday’s rally, Mr. Mani said there was no need for any clarification on the issue. “If anyone thinks that the cap suited them, let them drop it,” he quipped.

Leadership issue

The party chairman also gave a hint that the issue of leadership change was not on the agenda now and said the party had a collective leadership.