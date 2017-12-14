KC(M) has a clear agenda: Mani

more-in

The three-day Mahasammelan of the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], the first of the State level public show of strength by the party after it severed ties with the United Democratic Front (UDF), got underway here on Thursday with party chairman K.M. Mani making it clear that while the issue of putting an end to its solo existence in the coalition politics in the State was not in the agenda of the meet, the party would consider the issue in future.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the flag hoisting ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Mr. Mani said the conference would talk about present issues faced by the party and its future course of action.

“Many of our critics had predicted the end of the road for KC(M) when we left the UDF. So far we have moved from strength to strength,” he said.

According to him, the party has an open mind and a clear agenda. “We shall join hands with those who accept our agenda. The right decision will be taken at the right moment,” Mr. Mani said.

The KC(M) chairman dismissed media reports to the effect that there were differences of opinion regarding the future course of the party. “If there are differences, will we sit (together) like this?” he asked and said such reports were media creations.

Working chairman P.J. Joseph, vice chairman Jose K. Mani, deputy chairman C.F. Thomas and other party leaders were present. The party has scheduled its public show of strength on Friday evening where, as per party’s claim, hundred thousand activists would gather at the rally. A closed door meeting of party leaders has been scheduled for Saturday.