Kerala Congress(M) general secretary Joseph M. Puthussery has called upon the government to take immediate steps to include the districts of Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta in the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) without any further delay.

Mr. Puthussery was inaugurating a farmers’ march and dharna in protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of the government in Thiruvalla on Saturday.

He alleged that the government, in its order issued on July 21 implementing the PMFBY in the State, had excluded the two districts from the ambit of the crop insurance scheme.

The very purpose of the crop insurance scheme would be defeated by excluding the paddy bowls of Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad from its ambit, he alleged. Mr. Puthusserry further alleged that the exclusion of the two districts was part of a dubious design to help the corporate majors that have participated in the tender process. The Centre had announced the crop insurance scheme in January earlier, in an effort to reduce recurrence of agricultural distress without having to effect hefty hikes in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Mr. Puthussery said the KC(M) would continue its struggle for the cause of farmers. Cherian Polachirackal, KC(M) general secretary; Saji Alex, convener; Varghese Mammen, Sam Eapen, Thomas Mathew, Ambika Mohan, Biju Lankagiri, Thampi Kunukandathil, and Joe Elanjimoottil, all party secretariat members also spoke.