With an avalanche of Vigilance investigations posted against its chairman and an avoidable faux pas that striped the organisation of its image of having a monolithic command hierarchy, the Kerala Congress (M)’s cup of woes seems to be full in the first month after coming out of the United Democratic Front.

Party chairman K.M. Mani who, is facing a fresh investigation in the bar licence bribery case, has now been slapped with quick verifications in cases alleging extending tax cuts to interested parties dealing in chicken and chemical trade and also in the conduct of the mass marriage held as part of the golden jubilee of the party.

Such cases may not be new to the party leadership, but for the first time, they have found themselves without anyone to take up their case, other than the party chairman and a few senior leaders of the party. As part of the UDF, Mr. Mani could expect support from the entire coalition. That one has to defend the case oneself, that too in the media, appears to be too dear a price to pay in politics.

Even as the Vigilance probes were unfolding, the party plunged into utter chaos when what is claimed to be a report of the investigation into the conspiracy behind the bar licence bribery case appeared in a section of the media. Mr. Mani was quick to acknowledge its veracity but the leader of the committee that looked into the issue and party’s deputy chairman C.F. Thomas dropped it like a hot potato, denying any part in drafting it. An embarrassed Mr. Mani swiftly retracted his words, but the damage has already been done. The issue has brought the fissures within the party out in the open. The issue has also given credential to the allegations that a coterie has already formed around the top leadership. A source said, as of now, their position after coming out of the coalition has nothing to cheer about.