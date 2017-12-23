KC factions take to the streets

more-in

In the faction-ridden Kerala Congress (KC), every major event is followed up with verbal brickbats which often end up as mudslinging matches. Now, the Mahasammelan organised by the Kerala Congress (M) appears to have raised the temperatures so much so that it has spread to the streets and turned violent.

The latest incident was when the headquarters of the KC(M) here was pelted with stones on Saturday morning by 11 a.m.

Many in custody

The police have taken more than a dozen persons into custody in connection with the incident.

They are said to be workers of the Janapaksham, the political outfit that has been cobbled together by P.C. George, MLA.

The series of incidents have their origin in the KC(M)-P.C. George tussle. Mr. George had taken a vow that he would “eat dog’s meal’ if the KC(M) could gather more than 16,000 people for the Mahasammelan, which the party had claimed would attract one-lakh people. While the rally attracted an impressive crowd, definitely more than the 16,000-mark made by Mr George, the KC(M) activists took to the streets.

Mr. George countered this by claiming that the number was not more than 6,000 and the images used by the media were doctored images provided by the party. This was opposed by photojournalists and the visual media.

On Friday, Mr. George took another potshot at Jose K. Mani, MP, and appears to have followed it up with Saturday’s stone throwing. The KC(M), meanwhile, took out a protest march in Kottayam town on Saturday evening seeking police action against those who attacked their party office.