The Kayamkulam and Ambalappuzha Assembly constituencies have been declared open defecation-free. The declarations were made by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran through a videoconferencing recently. The Mavelikkara constituency had already been declared ODF.

The declaration pertaining to Kayamkulam was done at a function held at Arattukulam NSS Hall in Kandalloor grama panchayat. U.Pratibha Hhari, MLA, presided over the function.

As many as 1,004 new toilets were constructed in the six panchayats forming part of the constituency, namely, Kandalloor, Devikulangara, Pathiyoor, Krishnapuram, Bharanikkavu and Chettikulangara.

Kandalloor and Devikulangara panchayats had made use of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to construct the toilets.

A function was held at Ambalappuzha block panchayat grounds to make the declaration pertaining to the Ambalappuzha constituency. Block panchayat president Prajith Karikkal presided over the meeting.

Measures are afoot to declare the entire district as ODF within a month.

The government is planning to declare the State as ODF.