KAU gets new VC

The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of universities, has appointed R. Chandra Babu, guest faculty at the Directorate of Planning and Monitoring of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, as Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

The appointment is for four years from the day Dr. Babu assumes office. A Fulbright scholar, Dr. Babu is the former director of the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology and former dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, TN Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

Dr. Babu did his post doctoral work in Texas Tech University as a Rockefeller Fellow and as a Fulbright scholar at Cornel University. He is at present an adjunct professor at the University of Tokyo.