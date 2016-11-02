A mass drill by teams competing in the snakeboat category of the President’s Trophy Boat Race on the Asramam creek of Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Tuesday.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil of the New Aleppey Boat Club lifted the President’s Trophy by winning the snakeboat category race of the fifth annual President’s Trophy Boat Race held on the Asramam creek of Ashtamudi Lake here in the evening on Tuesday.

A thunderous applause greeted Kattil Thekkethil as it cut through the Ashtamudi waters with speed and grace to cross the finishing line.

Karuvatta Sri Vinayakan won the second place and Saint Pious X the third position in the snakeboat category race.

16 snakeboats

Sixteen snakeboats competed in the race.

They included some famous boats like the Paipadan, Anariputhen Chundan, Sri Ganesh, Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji, Vellamkulangara, Karichal, Jawahar Thayankari and Karuvatta Sri Vinayakan.

The winner was presented the President’s Trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh by Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen. An ever-rolling trophy in memory of Lance Naik B. Sudheeh, who was killed in an avalanche at Siachen, was also presented to the winner. In the Veppu B category race, the boat Abraham Moonnu Thekkan was the winner. Earlier in the afternoon M. Nushad, MLA, hoisted the boat race flag. N.K. Premachandran, MP, presided over the inaugural function which was inaugurated by Mr. Moideen.

Mayor V. Rajendrababu flagged off the sail past and the mass drill. M. Mukesh, MLA, launched the boat race souvenir. District Collector T.Mitra welcomed the gathering.

The President’s Trophy Boat Race was launched in 2011 by the then President of India Pratibha Patil. The maiden winner was Sri Ganesh.