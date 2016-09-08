The Kasaragod police have registered a case against a Salafi preacher associated with a mosque here on a complaint that his speech being circulated in the social media will create enmity among different communities in society.

District Police Chief Thomson Jose said that he has handed over the complaint to the police station concerned and ordered them to register a case on Wednesday itself. When contacted, he told The Hindu over phone that a case was being registered against Shamsudheen Fareed alias Shamsudheen Palath under Section 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. Further charges, if necessary, would be considered following an investigation, he said.

The complaint was lodged by Kanhangad-based advocate C. Shukkur, who is district president of the Kerala Lawyers’ Forum, an association of lawyers loyal to the Indian Muslim League. He is also the district government pleader and public prosecutor.

Mr. Thomson also said that he had handed over to the DPC the compact disk containing the controversial speeches published on YouTube.

Shamsudheen is a preacher in a Salafi mosque at Pallipram here. His controversial speeches at Karaparamba in Kozhikode was based on a book by Saudi scholar Shekh Saleh al-Fawzan on cultivating emotional attachment among fellow Muslims and the need for showing aversion to non-Muslims and their culture.

When contacted, Mr. Shukkur said that he had lodged the complaint as an ordinary citizen. He said that the controversial speeches call upon Muslims in the State to avoid showing personal attachment and respect to non-Muslims. The speeches also urge Muslims to live in areas inhabited only by Muslims, he said adding that it was a veiled call to the Muslims to flee to territories controlled by the Islamic State.

He said in his complaint that the preacher’s speeches were suspected to be a deliberate attempt to undermine prevailing peaceful atmosphere in society. The circulation of the speeches via social media would also promote among non-Muslims suspicion towards Muslims, he said.