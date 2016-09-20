Site at irrigation project likely to be opened in November

The Irrigation Department is getting ready to tap the tourism potential of the Karapuzha irrigation project in Wayanad district, an emerging tourism destination in the State.

The new tourism site has been set up at a cost of Rs.6.98 crore on five hectares of land.

Construction of stalls for souvenirs, handicrafts and spices, children’s garden, cafeteria and open air theatre with a seating capacity for 600 people and toilets has been completed. A rose garden, facing the dam-top, has been set up on four hectares.

Gazebos, tourism facilitation centre, walkways, and parking area are under construction. Beautification work on the dam-top and landscaping the front portion are under way.

Though the construction works for the project were launched in 2014, a row over fund transfer between the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), the implementing agency of the project, and the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal, which had undertaken the garden works, delayed the project.

“We have amicably settled the issue and RARS will be consultant of the garden project,” an Irrigation Department source said.

“We are planning to open the destination to tourists by the first week of November,” the source said, adding that the State government had earmarked Rs.28 crore for the third phase construction works of the destination and they were preparing a master plan for the proposed project.

The authorities are planning to explore a 110-acre front area of the dam site under the department for the purpose. Adventure tourism activities such as powered hang glider, speed boating on the dam, ropeway to connect little islets on the reservoir, and a laser fountain are on the anvil.