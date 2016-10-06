An advantage of the Kanthanpara waterfalls is that it is an easy hike away from the main road.

The Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is gearing up to open the Kanthanpara waterfalls, a newly developed eco-tourism destination near Mepadi in Wayanad district, during the Dussehra holidays.

A 20-minute drive from Mepadi through tea and coffee plantations would get one to the waterfalls located at two levels amid lush green bamboo gardens and natural forests.

“A major advantage of the Kanthanpara waterfalls is that it is an easy hike away from the main road, and even children and trekking novices can reach them with minimum effort,” P.M. Ratheeshbabu, manager, DTPC, Wayanad, told The Hindu .

The DTPC has spent Rs.50 lakh for developing the site, spread over nearly 1.5 acres of land. The first phase of the construction works, such as setting up a ticket counter, two viewpoints, parking facilities, a pavement with handrails up to the waterfalls, toilet block, and seating arrangement, have been completed . It has also set up bathing facilities for the tourists beside the waterfall.

A sum of Rs.47 lakh has been set aside for the second-phase construction work. Work on a cafeteria, granite pavement with hand rails to the second waterfall, and other infrastructure facilities would be completed in the second phase, Mr. Ratheeshbabu said.

The DTPC plans to develop the destination as the first drive-in waterfalls in the State, he said.

A recent governing body meeting of the DTPC decided to open the destination for tourists during the Puja holidays, he added.