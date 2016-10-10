Host Kannur District Police won the 45 th State Police football Championship here on Sunday. Organisers of the tournament informed that the district police team defeated the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV team by two goals scored in the early minutes of the match.

Captain Shyju and State Police player Shine Raj scored for the winners. This tournament was allotted to Kannur district police as part of its ongoing celebration of 50th anniversary of formation of its football team, they said. Former players of the team were honoured at the closing function. The Wayanad District Police Chief K. Karthik, gave away the prizes.