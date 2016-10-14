Police deployed in large numbers near Thalassery

Barring isolated incidents, the Statewide hartal called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday in protest against the murder of its worker K.V. Ramith, passed off peacefully, even as a tense situation prevails in trouble-torn areas in the district.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in areas near Thalassery.

The body of the slain BJP worker was cremated at Chavassery here in the afternoon. The police said that 10 companies of personnel, including those from other districts, were deployed.

The hartal drew near total response in the district as shops and other establishments, including educational institutions, remained closed.

Vehicles, barring two-wheelers, were off the road. Major untoward incidents were not reported till evening.

Bomb, stones thrown

The police said that a country-made bomb was hurled at a Communist Party of India (Marxist) local unit office at Saidarpeedika at Thalassery around 5 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

Stones were thrown at the office of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at Thalassery, allegedly by hartal supporters.

Senior police officers including Inspector General of Police Dinendra Kashyap, Wayanad Superintendent of Police K. Karthik, who is charge of the district police, were camping at Thalassery on Thursday.

The police said that a case has been registered against 10 unidentified persons involved in the murder of the BJP worker on October 12, apparently in retaliation for the murder of CPI(M) worker K. Mohanan near Koothuparamba on October 10.