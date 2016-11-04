Cleaning of waterbodies, recharging of groundwater resources mooted

Elaborate arrangements for meeting an anticipated drought situation in the district are under way. The district panchayat has chalked out plans to co-ordinate government departments and agencies for water conservation and public awareness initiatives.

A meeting of officials of government departments chaired by district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh here on Thursday discussed plans to meet the situation. A meeting of officials of the Kerala Water Authority, Irrigation Department, Groundwater Department, Agricultural Department, chairmen of municipalities and Kudumbasree functionaries, among others, would be held on November 7. Presidents of panchayats would also participate in the meeting, a press release on Thursday said.

Renovation and cleaning of rivers, streams, and ponds and efforts to recharge groundwater resources, including construction of pits for rainwater harvest, and repair and maintenance of bunds and check-dams are the urgent works mooted. Mr. Sumesh said the works would be executed with the participation of the people. A working calendar would be prepared to ensure that the works progressed as scheduled.

Rainwater harvest

He also said that rainwater harvest facilities would be developed in as many places as possible. Equal importance would be given to public awareness campaigns on water conservation, he added.