Six UDF standing committee chairpersons of the Kannur Corporation on Thursday alleged that the Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha is acting with political interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, standing committee chairpersons T.O. Mohanan, C.K. Vinod, P. Indira, C. Zeenath, K. Gemini and Shahina Moideen said that the Mayor was acting unilaterally and with political motives.

The chairpersons said that the UDF members in the Corporation council were serving as a corrective force against the Mayor’s alleged bid to be partisan in the 55-member council in which the Left Democratic Front and the UDF have 27 members each. P.K. Ragesh, former Congress leader who had won as a rebel was elected Deputy Mayor with the LDF support. The UDF councillors head six of the total standing committees of the Corporation.

The UDF councillors and standing committee chairpersons said that the Corporation administration was in a standstill because of the partisan attitude of the Mayor.

Steering committee of the council could be met only on five occasions over the past one year, they said adding that experienced officials of the Corporation were transferred to other places, leaving the Corporation administration paralysed.