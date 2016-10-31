Highlighting the complex issues faced by women in contemporary society, the 11th State conference of the pro-CPI(M) All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) would commence at Kanhangad from November 2.

The three-day meeting, as a prelude to its four-day national convention that begins in Bhopal from December 10, would chalk out ways to empower women in various walks of life at a time they are facing a host of issues, including increasing threat to their security both at homes and outside.

The meeting, scheduled to be addressed by senior State and national leaders, would make a critical analysis of the functioning of the organisation during the last three years and strive to draw guidelines aimed at all-round empowerment of the women at a time when Kerala is celebrating its 60th birth anniversary, AIDWA State secretary P. Sathidevi told a press conference here on Sunday.

The delegate session of the meeting, first to be hosted in the district, would be inaugurated by former AIDWA president Subhashini Ali at the Akash Convention hall in the town at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by cultural events later in the day.

The public meeting, scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. at the municipal town hall premises on November 4, would be addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Around 25,000 women volunteers are expected to attend a rally scheduled on the occasion, organising committee chairman P. Karunakaran, MP, said.

The three-day meeting will also be addressed by senior central party leaders including Malini Bhattacharya, Sudha Sundararaman, P.K. Sreemathi, MP, U. Vasuki, State Ministers K.K. Shylaja.

