Seek clean-up of river, better roads ahead of car festival

Residents of the heritage village of Kalpathy, which is preparing to celebrate its three-day car festival from November 13, are demanding better governmental intervention, including cleaning up of the Kalpathy river, to conduct the event in a foolproof manner.

Representation

Malabar Devaswom Board member P.N. Viswanathan on Thursday gave a representation to the District Collector demanding that a meeting of 17 governmental departments associated with the annual event be convened.

“Apart from cleaning the river, roads of Kalpathy should be repaired urgently. Drinking water, street lights and better amenities for visiting devotees and tourists must be ensured,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

He said the meeting must also involve participation of devaswom trustees and organising committee members.