Artisans giving finishing touches to the car chariot that will be used for the Kalpathy festival in Palakkad.— Photo: K.K. Mustafah.

Vellottam festival, a trial run of chariot, will be held today

With just days left for the annual car festival, the heritage village of Kalpathy has been all spruced up for the event.

The festival that begins on November 7 and continue for a week attracts tourists and pilgrims from across the globe. Arrangements for the festival are fast progressing under the direct supervision of the district administration and different temple committees in the village, housing mainly members of the Tamil Brahmin community.

Bathing ghats in the Kalpathy river were cleaned up two days ago. Elaborate arrangements, including sanitation facilities, repairing of village roads, and painting works of heritage homes have already been completed.

Complete makeover

First time in its 300 year history, the main chariot being used for the car festival was subjected to a complete makeover this year with the Kerala Tourism Department sanctioning Rs.10 lakh for the purpose. The repair work has already been finished and the Vellottam festival — a trial run of the chariot — will be held on Wednesday.

Talking to The Hindu , Kalpathy resident and Kerala Brahmana Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman said the amount was sanctioned by the Tourism Department following an application by the sabha to the government through Shafi Parambil, MLA. “The chariot was in disrepair for long. It was fast losing its sheen and a complete makeover was necessary,” said Mr. Raman.

Decoration works

The process of decorating the heavily carved temple cars has already begun.

The Kalpathy car festival is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the country and next only to the Puri Jagannath Swamy temple car festival. There are similar festivals in Thiruvarur, Mayavaram, and Avinashi in Tamil Nadu. For the devotees, the cars trundling its way through the streets of the Agraharams (Brahmin settlements) of Kalpathy on the three days of the festival present an experience for which they wait the entire year.

Offering to deity

The Kalpathy festival is dedicated to Viswanathaswamy, the presiding deity of the major temple in the village. On November 12, the deity is taken out in a procession. The deities of the New Kalpathy temple, the Old Kalpathy temple, and the Chathapuram temple, are similarly taken out on the next three days respectively.

All the Agraharams in the district warm up to the festival in a traditional way. It is believed that the Tamil Brahmins who migrated to Palakkad in the 14th Century established 96 Agraharams , 18 of which are in Palakkad town.

Vedic traditions

Technically, the festival starts at Kalpathy in the last week of the Tamil month of Aippasi and ends in the second week of Vaikasi in the village of Thirunellai. The customs and rituals adhere to the Vedic tradition.