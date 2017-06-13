Kerala Minister removes throne-like seat meant for Shankaracharya

more-in

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday won kudos on social media for removing a throne-like seat meant for the Shankaracharya of the Shringery Math Bharathi Theertha Swami.

The Shankaracharya was supposed to attend the programme to dedicate the Mithranandapuram pond to the public. On arrival, Mr. Surendran with the help of the former health minister V.S Sivakumar removed the throne-like seat and sat on an ordinary chair.

Mr. Surendran later took to Facebook defending his action. Big chairs that can seat two or three persons are not needed at government functions. The programme sheet showed that the Swami was not invited to the programme. “When I enquired about the big chair, I was told that it was for the Swami, should he choose to attend the programme. I removed the chair pointing out that such a chair was not necessary either for a Minister or for a pontiff of any denomination,” he added.