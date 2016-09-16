Fisherfolk families being trained in apparel making

Close on the heels of winning the prestigious UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy, the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS), Malappuram, has embarked on a mega empowerment project for the women of fisherfolk families along the coast of district.

The project named Unnathi will make these women self-reliant in apparel making and marketing.

Beneficiaries identified

Thousand beneficiaries have been identified in the first phase. They will undergo six months’ free training in apparel making. After the training, they will be given embroidery sewing machines.

“We are going to get 1,000 machines at Rs.9,000 apiece. This is going to bring about a new revolution in skill development and literacy along the coast of Malappuram,” said V. Ummer Koya, JSS project director.

The beneficiaries will have to repay only Rs.4,500 after they start producing apparels. During the training period, they will be encouraged to save Rs.10 to Rs.20 daily so that they will be equipped to repay without any problem. “They will be repaying to their own account, so that it will benefit them later,” said Mr. Koya.

He said the repayment being made by the beneficiaries would be used to procure machines for the next batch of beneficiaries.

Response encouraging

“The response from the women has been quite encouraging. We are going to make some palpable changes along the coast,” said JSS Chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP.

Mr. Wahab and his team have found sponsors for 1,000 sewing machines worth Rs.1 crore. They have also identified a strong market for the apparels to be produced by the women. “The market is guaranteed for them. If they work, they will have a solid earning,” said Mr. Koya.

Along with the training, the women will be imparted fourth and seventh standard equivalent education. They will also be trained in better health care and sanitation.

The JSS will be distributing the apparels under a new brand, Mr. Koya said.