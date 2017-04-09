Jishnu case: vice-principal arrested in Tamil Nadu

more-in

N.K. Sakthivel, vice principal of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur and third accused in the Jishnu Pranoy death case, was arrested from a relative’s farmhouse at Annur, near Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon by a special investigation team of the Kerala Police. The investigation team had traced Sakthivel after tracking his phone calls with the help of the Coimbatore city police.

Sakthivel was taken to the police club at Thrissur around 4 p.m. Inspector General S. Sreejith said the police had tracked telephone calls received by Sakthivel’s father and wife.

Five teams of the investigation team have been camping in Coimbatore to trace Sakthivel and two other absconding accused.