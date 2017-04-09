Kerala

Jishnu case: vice-principal arrested in Tamil Nadu

more-in

N.K. Sakthivel, vice principal of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pambadi in Thrissur and third accused in the Jishnu Pranoy death case, was arrested from a relative’s farmhouse at Annur, near Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon by a special investigation team of the Kerala Police. The investigation team had traced Sakthivel after tracking his phone calls with the help of the Coimbatore city police.

Sakthivel was taken to the police club at Thrissur around 4 p.m. Inspector General S. Sreejith said the police had tracked telephone calls received by Sakthivel’s father and wife.

Five teams of the investigation team have been camping in Coimbatore to trace Sakthivel and two other absconding accused.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2017 11:54:01 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/jishnu-case-vice-principal-arrested-in-tamil-nadu/article17897808.ece

© The Hindu