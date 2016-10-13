Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan’s relative who was appointed general manager of the public sector Kerala Clays and Ceramics Ltd. (KCCP) at Pappinissery here submitted her resignation on Wednesday in the wake of the controversy of alleged nepotism on the part of the Minister.
KCCP office here confirmed that the Deepthi Nishad, daughter-in-law of the Minister’s brother, handed over her resignation letter around 11.30 a.m. It followed the row over the appointments of the Minister’s relatives in key posts.
