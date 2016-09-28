Pariyaram college

CPI (M) leader M.V. Jayarajan on Tuesday resigned as chairman of the Kerala State Cooperative Hospital Complex and Centre for Advanced Medical Sciences (KSCHC & CAMS) that manages the Pariyaram Medical College.

A press release issued by the college here on Tuesday said that that Mr. Jayarajan had stepped down from the post as he had taken charge as chairman of the Welfare Board for Lottery Agents and Vendors and he was burdened with other responsibilities. The resignation letter was submitted at the general body meeting of the KSCHC & CAMS on Tuesday. The meeting appointed vice chairman Shekharan Miniyodan as acting chairman.