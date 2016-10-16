The UDF district committee here has sought a public apology from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State leadership for taking a supportive stand towards former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who had to step down on charges of nepotism.

In a statement here on Saturday, UDF district convener Babu George said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been maintaining a studied silence after establishing an ‘‘unholy nexus’’ with the self-financing medical college managements.

Mr. Pinarayi’s silence itself was a testimony to the unholy nexus between the government and self-financing college managements, the statement said. The DCC meeting held here on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the role of the Chief Minister in the appointments made by Mr. Jayarajan’s relatives to certain key administrative posts.