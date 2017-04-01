Ivanios champions again

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, maintained their supremacy in the Kerala University Youth Festival this time as well.
The defending champions bagged the ever-rolling trophy of the 39th university youth festival on Friday with 189 points, more than double the score of the runner-up Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology at Nalanchira (92 points).
University Campus, Karyavattom, came at the third position with 77 points, and was closely followed by Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram (75 points).
K.S. Arjun of the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Nalanchira, was adjudged the ‘Kalaprathibha,’ for the third time.
Aparna S. Anil of Kerala University Campus, Karyavattom, is the ‘Kalathilakam.’
Results
Classical music (Female): S.R. Priyanka, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram
Classical music (Male): A. Rithvik, Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music
Vanchipattu: KUCTE, Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram
Western Vocal (Group): Mar Ivanios College
Western Vocal (Solo): Krishna Dinesh, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram
Group Dance: Mar Ivanios College
Thiruvathira: Mar Ivanios College
Chakyarkoothu: R.L. Anantha Krishnan, Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram
Nangiarkoothu: Mahalekshmi, Mar Ivanios College
Aksharaslokam (Malayalam): T.R. Indu, S.D. College, Alappuzha
Aksharaslokam (Sanskrit): T.R. Indu, S.D. College
Recitation (Malayalam): S.R. Priyanka, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram
Kathaprasangam (Female): Aparna S. Anil, university campus, Karyavattom
Kathaprasangam (Male): A.S. Ambadi, Fathima Matha National College, Kollam
Mime: Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram