Ivanios champions again

Winners on a roll: The Mar Ivanios College team that bagged the overall championship at the Kerala University Youth Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday; (below) Kalathilakam Aparna S. Anil (second from left) and Kalaprathibha K.S. Arjun with Univerrsity Union chairperson S. Ashitha, Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and actors Sharat Kumar and Vinayakan.

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, maintained their supremacy in the Kerala University Youth Festival this time as well.

The defending champions bagged the ever-rolling trophy of the 39th university youth festival on Friday with 189 points, more than double the score of the runner-up Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology at Nalanchira (92 points).

University Campus, Karyavattom, came at the third position with 77 points, and was closely followed by Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram (75 points).

K.S. Arjun of the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Nalanchira, was adjudged the ‘Kalaprathibha,’ for the third time.

Aparna S. Anil of Kerala University Campus, Karyavattom, is the ‘Kalathilakam.’

Results

Classical music (Female): S.R. Priyanka, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram

Classical music (Male): A. Rithvik, Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music

Vanchipattu: KUCTE, Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Western Vocal (Group): Mar Ivanios College

Western Vocal (Solo): Krishna Dinesh, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram

Group Dance: Mar Ivanios College

Thiruvathira: Mar Ivanios College

Chakyarkoothu: R.L. Anantha Krishnan, Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram

Nangiarkoothu: Mahalekshmi, Mar Ivanios College

Aksharaslokam (Malayalam): T.R. Indu, S.D. College, Alappuzha

Aksharaslokam (Sanskrit): T.R. Indu, S.D. College

Recitation (Malayalam): S.R. Priyanka, Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram

Kathaprasangam (Female): Aparna S. Anil, university campus, Karyavattom

Kathaprasangam (Male): A.S. Ambadi, Fathima Matha National College, Kollam

Mime: Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram