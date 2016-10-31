There could be more reasons for Munroethuruthu tidal flooding, says expert

Environment activist Sainudeen Pattazhy has said the causes of the unusual tidal flooding phenomenon of the Munroethuruthu delta islands, witnessed of late, are beyond global warming and destruction of mangroves.

“The trend of late to restrict the cause of the tidal flooding to global warming is tantamount to insulting science.” He said the global warming phenomenon was too huge to get restricted to the Munroethurutu delta islands alone.

He said even last week two researchers from abroad, who arrived at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kochi, to submit papers on aquaculture were brought to the Munroethuruthu Isands.

These researchers, who were at the islands just for a couple of hours, also blamed global warming for the tidal flooding.

The people who invited the researchers to the islands should clarify the purpose behind such exercises, he said.

Dr. Sainudeen said the unauthorised rampant sand and clay mining from the area, which had been carrying on for years together plus the shift in the tectonic plates with the December 2004 tsunami, had a significant bearing on such geographical phenomenon witnessed in areas like Muroethuruthu islands.