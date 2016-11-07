Mass dharna planned in Palakkad on Thursday

The Union government’s move to initiate large-scale disinvestment in public sector undertakings by selling its stake in 10 major companies, including the profit-making Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), has evoked widespread resentment among the company’s 500-odd employees at it Kanjikode unit in Palakkad.

The unit was launched six years ago, with the then V.S. Achuthanandan government allotting 375 acres of land acquired from the public. The then Defence Minister A.K. Antony too was instrumental in making the unit a reality. Apart from making tetra trucks, bridge systems, and missile launch vehicles for defence ministry, the Palakkad unit also manufactures bogies for metro rail transport projects across the country.

“The privatisation move would not only affect our job security but also land huge State resources in the hands of corporates. The Palakkad unit was the culmination of the collective intervention of different political parties and social groups. The move is to hand over the resources at throw-away prices,” said S. Gireesh, general secretary of the employees union.

One lakh signatures

On Saturday, a meeting of central trade unions in Palakkad warned the Union government of stringent agitation if it continued with the privatisation move. On November 10, there would be a dharna in front of general post office in Palakkad with the participation of political parties, social forums, and trade unions.

More than one lakh signatures would be collected from across the district on a petition that would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to employees union vice-president S. Savin, major PSU units in Palakkad, including Instrumentation Limited, ITI, and Hindustan Petroleum are facing disinvestment. A public sector companies protection forum was formed in Palakkad with M.B. Rajesh, MP, as chairman, INTUC district president Manoj Chingannur as vice-chairman, and CITU’s S.B. Raju as general convener.

Mr. Rajesh told The Hindu that there would be a strong mass movement against the disinvestment drive. “We will not allow privatisation of BEML,” said Rajesh Kumar, joint secretary of the association. Workers unions of all the units of BEML have to come together to oppose the Centre’s move, he added.