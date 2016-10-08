Vidhu Vincent is the first woman film-maker from Kerala whose work has entered thecompetition section of the 21st IFFK.

Manhole , which focusses on manual scavengers, is in the competition section of IFFK

Everyone knows the issue exists, but no one would acknowledge it. Even the State government denies it. Manual scavenging remains invisible before everyone’s eyes. Vidhu Vincent, with her debut film Manhole , is making an attempt to address it. The film has now been chosen for the competition section of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), making her the first woman film-maker from Kerala to achieve it.

In 2014, Vidhu, a television journalist, started making a documentary on the lives of manual scavenging workers titled ‘ Caste of Cleanliness .’ It went on to win several awards. When she started thinking of making a film, she recollected the human stories that she came across. Scriptwriter Umesh Omanakuttan wove the narrative around these stories. “Near my house in Kollam, there’s a colony where manual scavenging workers stay. Now, they have been absorbed into the municipality and are known as contingency workers, but they are doing the same job. There’s an element of caste which works in this,” says Vidhu.

The story is set around the family of such a worker. It focuses on the background, their struggles, the attempts of the younger generation to escape from it, and their desire for a life of dignity. “According to the 2011 census, there are 13,000 manual scavenging workers in Kerala. But the government is still in denial,” she says.

The film was made on a small budget, with her father M.P. Vincent and brother Jose Vincent chipping in as producers.