Hand over probe to a higher ranked officer: Chennithala

The police have collected the statement of the victim in the Wadakkanchery rape case. A team led by ASP G. Poonkuzhali and two other women officers collected the statement in Kochi.

Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara demanded a revamp of the probe team, retaining just ADGP B. Sandhya and Ms. Poonkuzhali. He alleged that the CPI(M) leadership had been interfering in the investigation. Special Branch ACP Baburaj has started investigation against CPI(M) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan who revealed the name of the victim during a press interaction.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too has complained of efforts to torpedo the case. He expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Ms. Poonkuzhali as investigation officer.

“It is a case which should be probed by a woman police officer in the ADGP rank. But the charge has been given to an ASP, with not much experience. There are allegations about other team members too. This creates suspicion about attempts to hush up the case.”

“In sexual harassment cases, the statement by the victim has to be given prime importance. Here, even though the victim revealed the names of her abusers, no action has been taken against them.” Attempts to hush up the case will not be allowed, he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran has asked the State government to suspend the police officers adopted third degree methods and locked up Youth Congress workers who staged a demonstration seeking action against the culprits in the Wadakkanchery rape case.

He took strong exception at the Chief Minister’s indifference to the increasing number of lock-up torture cases.

‘Audience denied’

Bharatiya Janata Party national executive member V. Muraleedharan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of denying audience to the rape victim.

Mr. Vijayan refused to meet her fearing that her disclosure might expose more CPI(M) leaders in the incident, the BJP leader said.