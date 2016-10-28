An international team visited the Munroe island for understanding environmental problems there.

One of the serious problems the island is facing is a recent swell in water level.

The team members from the Network of Aqua Culture Centres in Asia Pacific and the World Aqua Culture Society will study the problems for two days.

The international team is here on the invitation of former Rajya Sabha Member and CPI(M) district unit secretary K.N. Balagopal.

During his visit to Bangkok last August for attending a global environment meet, Mr. Balagopal had presented a paper on the Munroe island case.

The paper had invited much attention at the conference.