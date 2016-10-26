The Union government has accorded in-principle clearance for the Pampa-Madurai spiritual highway project proposed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, a statement by devaswom public relations officer Murali Kottackakom here on Tuesday says.

The decision was taken on the basis of a memorandum submitted by the TDB to Union Minister for Transport and Shipping Nithin Gadkari.

Report sought

The Minister directed the National Highways Authority of India to submit a report on the proposed project to the government at the earliest, the statement said.

TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and member Ajay Tharayil submitted another memorandum to Union Minister for Tourism Mahesh Sarma seeking inclusion of Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumeli in the Pilgrim Tourism Circuit of the Centre, besides demanding Rs. 468 crore for the same.

The TDB authorities also submitted a report on the International Vedic Centre proposed at Shanghumughom in Thiruvananthapuram.