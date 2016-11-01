Hundreds of Congress party activists and leaders across the district paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 33rd death anniversary on Monday.

The day was observed as ‘Rashtriya Sankalpa Dinam.’

Memorial function

A memorial function held at the District Collectorate mini-conference hall was presided by District Collector K. Jeevanbabu. Additional District Magistrate K. Ambujakshan administered the pledge to mark the remembrance day of the former Prime Minister.

The day also was observed as national unity day.

Birth anniversary

This was to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is one of the founding fathers of the country.

Unity pledge

Deputy Collector H. Dineshan, on the occasion, read out the unity pledge to honour the ‘iron man’ of the country.

