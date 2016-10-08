A series of child abuse cases, including three aggravated sexual assaults, reported across the district on Friday has shocked those involved in protecting children from crimes.

The three cases booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have underscored the fact that the district is far ahead of others in sexual crimes against children.

The police arrested Subhash, 40, a migrant labourer from Odisha, in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old mentally retarded girl at Kondotty. The police said the girl was accosted and raped by the man when her family was away. The girl was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

In another case, a 12-year-old girl studying in seventh standard was found to have been raped for three years by her mother’s lover at Kalpakanchery near Tirur. The accused, Sudheesh, was arrested by the police.

The police said the family with three children was living without any virtual contact with other relatives. Sudheesh used to visit the house frequently, and reportedly raped the girl on many occasions. On counselling, the girl said that she was abused for three years.

In another case involving unnatural sex, the police arrested a masjid imam for abusing a 12-year-old student at Karuvarakundu. Salih Faizy from Mankada was arrested for sexually abusing the boy. The police said that he had subjected several other boys to sexual abuse.

Four children rescued

Childline officials rescued four children who were locked out of their house by their stepmother at Kootayi near Tirur. The children were forced to remain outside their house along with their grandfather when their stepmother locked their house and went to her parents.

The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which sent them to a rescue home.

In a similar case at Marakkara, a stepmother was given a strong warning by the police after she beat up a child. The child suffered bruises and contusions on the body.