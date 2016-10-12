The Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here will conduct the third edition of the annual ‘Dilli’ seminar on October 14 and 15, the theme for the event being ‘Regional instabilities in Indian Ocean rim States — legacy of maritime conquests and colonisation.’

A press release issued by the INA here on Tuesday said that the former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash would be the chief guest on the occasion. Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates; Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan; Vice Admiral (Retired) S.C.S. Bangara; Vijaya Ramaswamy, Chairperson, Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Mridula Mukherjee, former Director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi; K.S. Mathew, Director, Institute for Research in Social Sciences and Humanities, Kannur University; and P. Paleri, former Director General, Indian Coast Guard; would speak at the seminar.

Serving senior Naval officers, academicians, and cadets of the INA would participate in the seminar, the release said.

The INA conducted the annual Dilli seminar on topics and issues of maritime history and heritage of the nation to help young officers and cadets keep an eye on future developments in the maritime domain. This year’s theme was aimed at studying the long-term impact of colonial rule and its effects on the present-day geopolitics, culture, economy and demography of Indian Ocean Rim states, it added.