A week-long exhibition of paintings by some late artists from Thalassery and nearby areas began at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at Thiruvangad, near Thalassery, on Tuesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by a group of disciples of the late painters by lighting a traditional lamp. Artist and art critic K.K. Marar delivered the keynote address. Painter Eby N. Joseph chaired the function.

Organising secretary Selvan Melur said that the exhibition was being held to pay tribute to the 20 late artists. The exhibition provides an opportunity for art lovers to see the paintings of the late artists. Works of K.G. Subramanyan, C.V. Balan Nair, M.V. Devan, K.V. Haridasan, P.S. Karunakaran, Abdulla Master, T. Anandan, Sreenu Gopal, N. Anadan, K.P. Somasundaram, K. Vijayaraghavan, Kunhimangalam Narayanan, K. Shankaranarayana Marar, C.K. Raghavan, Kalalaya Balakrishnan, Cheecko, K. Balagopalan, Mohanan Chalad, Suresh Peralassery and Mohanan Peralassery are on display.

