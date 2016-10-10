Calicut University Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer

has exhorted government employees and teachers to display more commitment towards serving the country.

He was inaugurating a conference of employees and teachers, Empcon, as part of the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM) district conference at Mankada near Perinthalmanna on Saturday.

Dr. Basheer said that teachers should make careful interventions with dedication to create a generation having social commitment and patriotism.

V. Kunhali, Indian History Congress secretary, presided.

District Panchayat standing committee chairman Ummer Arakkal was the

chief guest.

Deputy Director of Education P. Safarulla inaugurated a panel discussion. Empcon was the fifth of a series of conferences being held across the district ahead of the ISM district conference to be held at Kondotty on January 1, 2017. ISM leaders said 15 meets were planned as part of the conference.