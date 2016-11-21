Absence of cooperative sector will lead to growth of such firms: MLA

With less than a fortnight into demonetisation, the local ‘blades’ (illegal moneylenders) have begun putting pressure on their clients for immediate repayment of the money. Most of those who are in the receiving end are women.

According to incidents reported from Kanjirappally, the moneylenders had been masquerading as ‘micro finance’ companies. They formed their own self-help groups of women from the very low-income group, mostly daily-wage earners, and disbursed up to Rs.20,000 per person on very liberal formalities.

When contacted, one woman who sought anonymity, said: “Most of us went to them considering the ease of getting money.”

For a loan of Rs.20,000, the repayment was Rs.440 per week.

“We made the repayments regularly till the demonetisation when daily jobs dried up,” she said.

According to these women, representatives of the ‘micro finance’ company had been pressuring them. They alleged that these representatives were employing blackmailing tactics, including threatening with publicising their photos through social media.

According to local MLA N. Jayaraj, some of the women had met him with their woes. “I don’t know how such groups function in spite of all these government agencies. I believe there are very powerful people supporting these groups,” he said.

“All are dubbing the cooperative sector as the villain, but forget that the absence of the cooperative sector would lead to a more intense growth of firms like these blade companies,” he said.

Assembly

Mr Jayaraj said he would take up the matter on the floor of the House when the Legislative Assembly convenes for the special session on November 22.