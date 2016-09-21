It was functioning without mandatory licence from drugs control dept.

In a major development, Kerala State Drugs Control Department has conducted a surprise raid at the privately owned Kerala Medical College Hospital at Mangode, near Cherpulassery here, on Tuesday and closed down an illegally operating blood bank on its premises.

Department officials who seized several incriminating pieces of evidence from the blood bank, had also filed a case with Judicial Magistrate Court at Ottappalam against the medical college management for running the blood bank in a way posing threat to public health and safety.

Talking to The Hindu , Thrissur range senior drug inspector Khaja Mohsin said the blood bank was functioning without the mandatory licence from the department. It was in existence for the past two years. “When the officials asked the blood bank employees to show the licence, a photocopy of a forged licence was produced. The staff claimed that they lost the original licence,” he said. The department has also sought action at the magistrate court for permission to register case for forgery.

If the charges are being proved, college top management officials would get imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs.1 lakh.