Thiruvananthapuram: Applications have been invited from those between 19 and 27 for working as hospitality volunteers for the 21st International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK). As many as 75 volunteers are required. They will have to receive guests from within the country and abroad and look after their stay and such needs. Those who have taken part in international events, hospitality and tourism students, and those familiar with event management can apply.

Qualification, prior experience, and English and Malayalam proficiency are desirable. Applications can be mailed to the e-mail address office@keralafilm.com