National » Kerala

Thrissur, October 6, 2016
Updated: October 6, 2016 07:37 IST

Hybrid cucumber brings fresh hope for farmers

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
KPCH-1, the hybrid cucumber variety developed by Kerala Agricultural University, Vellanikkara.
KPCH-1, the hybrid cucumber variety developed by Kerala Agricultural University, Vellanikkara.

KAU professor has indigenously developed the variety

A hybrid cucumber variety developed by Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) brings a lot of hope for farmers.

T. Pradeepkumar, a professor at the KAU, has indigenously developed the cucumber hybrid KPCH-1.

For poly houses

Cucumber being the most adaptable and productive crop in poly houses, it has been successfully grown by many farmers not only in Kerala but also in the neighbouring States, say KAU sources.

T.K. Suresh Babu of Peringottukara, a small hamlet in Thrissur, is a pioneer vegetable farmer, who has been successful in cultivating chilli and cucumber in poly houses for the past six years, even before the government announced freebies for popularising poly house cultivation in the State.

“I tried the imported cucumber hybrid ‘Socrates’ for some of my poly houses. But it failed to give the expected yield. On the other hand, the poly houses in which I grew KPCH-1 hybrid from the KAU gave excellent results.” The success has inspired Mr. Suresh Babu to popularise the KAU hybrid and he voluntarily distributes the seeds to friends and relatives.

On a recent visit to the seed production unit of KPCH-1, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar lauded the efforts of the university in developing the cucumber hybrid and promised support from the government in scaling up the production of its seeds.

Development of fruit without pollination makes cucumber a versatile crop inside poly houses. Apart from the high yield, KPCH-1 exhibits tolerance to downy mildew, a dreaded disease affecting cucumber in humid tropics.

It yields long, dark green fruit weighing 240 g, and can be stored up to one week at room temperature without loss in quality, say KAU sources. Ten cents of poly house can yield five tonnes of fruit in three months, they add.

The seeds are now available for sale at a much cheaper rate at Department of Olericulture, KAU, Vellanikkara. Ph. 0487-2438482.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

MLAs end fast, UDF takes stir to streets

campus notes

Kanthanpara waterfalls set to be a huge draw

3 held for poaching wild boar

Traffic woes continue on Kannur-Payyannur route

CM to inaugurate cultural programmes

Of parched throats and a dry riverbed

Kozhikode Today

Bus services hit in Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram Engagements


Kochi

KSRTC strike leaves passengers stranded

Exciting days ahead for Blasters fans

Self-immolation bid at collectorate

Central aid for Mahatma Gandhi University

Thiruvananthapuram

Road safety campaign takes the school route

Renovated Pettah park and auditorium opened

MLAs end fast, UDF takes stir to streets

Smart street light project launched

All the stories reach a crossroads: Madhupal

Kozhikode

A tearful reunion of siblings at mental health centre

City yet to get Pink patrol vehicle

Aslam murder: police say probe is in final lap

Government ignored inputs on IS module: BJP


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

MLAs end fast, UDF takes stir to streets

It will continue its agitation in various forms in the coming days despite Dussehra coming in between. »