A procession carrying the Ashtabandhakkoottu and the Brahmakalasom at the Ayyappa temple on Thursday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala to witness the Ashtabandhakalasom which was performed at the temple after a gap of 12 years on Thursday. The ritual was held simultaneously at the Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple between 4.15 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu performed the rituals at the Ayyappa temple and Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu at the Malikappuram Devi temple. The ritual began with the tantris performing the Ashtadravya Mahaganapathi homom.

The Brahmakalasom and the Ashtabandhakkoottu were taken out in a procession, with the accompaniments of the sacred Marappani and other temple percussion, to the sanctum sanctorum at 4.15 a.m. The atmosphere was charged with devotion and ‘Swami Saranam’ chants rent the air. The ritual was completed by 5.45 a.m. after which the regular puja began.

However, the Neyyabhishekom ritual was not be performed at the Ayyappa temple on Thursday. It will not be performed on Friday too owing to the Ashtabandhakalasom, the Tantri said.

The purification rituals were performed at both the temples on Tuesday and Wednesday.