World Sight Day observance

Hundreds of people participated in the ‘Blind Walk’ organised here on Friday to encourage eye donation as part of World Sight Day observance. The walk was led by the visually challenged, but others joined them by blindfolding themselves.

The walk was flagged off by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, from Darsana Cultural Centre. It concluded with a public meeting at the Municipal Grounds at Thirunakkara in the heart of the town. District panchayat president Joshy Philip said such efforts would help people be empathetic towards the visually challenged, and encourage them to donate eyes.

The walk was organised by various non-governmental organisations in the district, Federation of the Blind, Schools for the Visually Challenged, Mahatma Gandhi University, Project Vision and others.